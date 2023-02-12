SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.77 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.