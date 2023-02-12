Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,367,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,410,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Trading Down 1.3 %

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS opened at $359.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

