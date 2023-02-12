First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Micron Technology by 169.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

