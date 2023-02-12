First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Entegris Trading Down 1.1 %

Entegris Announces Dividend

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.