Boston Partners Sells 733,565 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 733,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.