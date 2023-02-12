First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 1,223.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $507,358. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
