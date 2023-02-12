First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 1,223.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $507,358. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.