First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 178,081 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

