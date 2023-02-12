Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 182,290 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $45,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.