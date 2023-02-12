Blair William & Co. IL Sells 293 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after buying an additional 751,284 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after buying an additional 729,316 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %

IFF opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.