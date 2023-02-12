Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,489 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

