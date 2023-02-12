Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $146.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

