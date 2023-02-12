Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 34,492 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.51% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $62,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

