2,284 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

