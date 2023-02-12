Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75,975 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 23.5% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.