California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.33 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

