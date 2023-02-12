Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 786,551 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,767,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,551 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,719,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.