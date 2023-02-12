Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 16,843 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.