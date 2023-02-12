Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 365,382 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.36% of Macerich worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth $483,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

