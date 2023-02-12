4,751 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,434.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

