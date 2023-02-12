NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,523,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,392,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,078.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,500.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,869.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,461.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $21,812,266 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

