Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

