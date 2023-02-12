Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 215 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

