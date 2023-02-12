SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $289.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

