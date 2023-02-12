Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.92 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

CMS opened at $61.41 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

