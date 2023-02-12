NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.5 %

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

