KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

