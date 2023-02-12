Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

