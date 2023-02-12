Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $242.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

