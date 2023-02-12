Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDS opened at $428.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.53 and its 200 day moving average is $426.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.