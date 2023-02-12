Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.