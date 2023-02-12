Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

