Westpac Banking Corp Has $348,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,912 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

