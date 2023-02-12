Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,375 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

