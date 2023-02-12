Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

CBSH stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

