Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 652 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.89 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

