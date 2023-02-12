Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

