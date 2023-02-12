Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.