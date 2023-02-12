Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

