289 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.