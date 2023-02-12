289 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

