Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

