Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 754 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 754 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE CP opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

