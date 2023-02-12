537 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60.

