Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,219,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 158,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 93,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

