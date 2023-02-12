Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

