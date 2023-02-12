Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

