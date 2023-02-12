Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 63,758 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

