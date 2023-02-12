Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,271 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $95.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

