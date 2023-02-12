Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031 over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -875.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

