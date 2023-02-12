Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 459.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,170 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,435 shares of company stock valued at $719,237. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

