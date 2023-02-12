Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.